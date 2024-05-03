Horse-Drawn Health: Unique Campaign Rolled Out to Combat Diarrhoea Epidemic

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): To address the alarming surge of diarrhoea cases, an unconventional strategy has been deployed by the health department here in Burhanpur town.

Led by chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Rajesh Sisodia, horse-drawn carriages have been enlisted to relay vital announcements throughout the town. These announcements serve as a clarion call for citizens to take proactive measures against the debilitating illness, especially amidst the relentless summer heat.

As authorities rally behind this innovative approach, a collective plea echoes across administrative corridors. Collector Bhavya Mittal, municipal commissioner Sandeep Srivastava, and Dr Rajesh Sisodia urged citizens to exercise utmost vigilance in their dietary choices, particularly in light of soaring temperatures. Stale food items are singled out as a potential risk factor, with a fervent appeal for adherence to food safety guidelines.

Furthermore, reinforcements in the form of auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) from Shahpur and Khaknar have been dispatched to augment healthcare efforts on the ground. Their presence underscores a concerted effort to bolster frontline services and provide timely assistance to those in need.

The initiative comes on the heels of a concerning rise in patients flooding the district hospital with diarrhoea-related symptoms. However, recent statistics offer a glimmer of hope, with a noticeable decline in admissions over the past 24 hours. Dr Sisodia attributes this positive trend to the widespread dissemination of precautionary messages via this unique mode of transportation.

Claims four lives including two children; officials blamed for lack of response

A rampant spread of diarrhoea across more than five wards of the town has escalated into a crisis, claiming the lives of four people, including two kids. Tragically, another woman succumbed to vomiting and diarrhoea on Wednesday night after being admitted to the hospital merely a day earlier.

The latest victim, Safia, wife of Irshad from the Nagjhiri area, passed away on Wednesday night, raising concerns about the response of medical authorities.

The alarming situation has prompted civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Moses to emphasise the urgent need to improve the city's water distribution system as the key to controlling the epidemic.

The gravity of the situation was underscored by the revelation in Wednesday's water testing report, confirming the distribution of contaminated drinking water in three wards.

Meanwhile, allegations surfaced that repeated calls to the Civil Surgeon and Resident Medical Officer (RMO) went unanswered during the critical hours of the night.