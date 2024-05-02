MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Hold Rally In Khandwa & Khargone On May 7

Khandwa/ Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming at galvanizing electoral support to the party candidates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to ignite the campaign trail with back-to-back rallies in Khandwa and Khargone, two crucial constituencies in Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh, on May 7.

With the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections looming large, these rallies are poised to be crucial in shaping the political landscape of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in support of Gyaneshwar Patil from Bharatiya Janata Party contesting against Narendra Patel from Indian National Congress from the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat.

In Khargone, BJP has fielded Gajendra Patel contesting against Porlal Kharte from Indian National Congress.

Both the parliamentary constituencies braced themselves for the impending clash of ballots scheduled to coincide with the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

Polling will encompass Khandwa and Khargone along with Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, and Indore parliamentary seats, PM Modi's rallies are poised to inject fresh momentum into the electoral fray.

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16, announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in four phases. The first and second phases were held on April 19 and April 26 respectively. The state will go to polls in phase 3 on May 7 and in phase 4 on April 13.