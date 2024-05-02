MP CM Mohan Yadav Takes Holy Dip In Shipra River In Ujjain Before Kicking Off Election Campaign In Indore-Malwa

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a holy dip in Shipra river in Ujjain on Thursday.

During this, CM Yadav was also seen performing swimming in the river.

After taking the holy dip, CM Yadav told reporters, "It is our tradition to value this holy pilgrimage. It is saddening that sometimes people question Mother Shipra, we all know that it is the bank of the mother and we all should maintain its sanctity." The Chief Minister also performed pooja rituals and offered prayers to the Shipra River on the occasion. Ujjain is the hometown of the chief minister and he often visits here.

हर हर शिप्रे...



समस्त देवी-देवताओं की प्रदक्षिणा का पुण्य प्रदान करने वाली, पवित्र माह वैशाख की कृष्ण दशमी से अमावस्या तक चलने वाली 'पंचकोशी यात्रा' के लिए, बाबा महाकाल की नगरी उज्जैन में श्रद्धालुओं का दूर-दूर से आगमन होता है।



इस वर्ष 3 मई से शुरू होने वाली पंचकोशी यात्रा के… pic.twitter.com/HDf3ifZfhW — Dr Mohan Yadav (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrMohanYadav51) May 2, 2024

"Ujjain is Baba Mahakal ki nagri, out of 12 jyotirlingas, the most important jyotirlinga 'Mahakaleshwar temple' is located here which fulfils everyone's wish. Whenever there have been some bigger changes in the world, they must have a connection to Ujjain, some way or another. I took a holy dip today in Mother Shipra. From tomorrow, 'Panchkoshi Parikrama' will be started in which people come with their faith and beliefs," the chief minister further added.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Yadav came down heavily on state Congress chief Jitu Patawari saying he felt sad that the Congress president was not able to tolerate an OBC CM in the state.

"I am sad that Congress' state President is not able to tolerate an OBC Chief Minister. He (Jitu Patwari) is constantly using low standard language. Those who could not save their own candidate (referring to Indore candidate Akshay Kanti Bam) are questioning others. I hope he will stop doing this," CM Yadav said.

CM Yadav made the remark in view of Patwari's statement "Mukhyamantri ji, kripya karke aap chullu bhar pani me doob maro (CM, you should be ashamed of yourself).