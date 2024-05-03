MP: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Welcomes Dawoodi Bohra Community Leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Amidst Joyous Celebration in Jaora

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Wednesday, greeted the religious leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community his holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq.

On the arrival of the religious leader in Jaora, CM Yadav reached town by helicopter as a maiden visit to town after assuming his office. Despite the scorching temperature, thousands of devotees eagerly gathered to catch a glimpse of their revered leader. Their eyes were brimming with tears of joy at the sight. The place itself was well decorated with colourful lights and painted buildings. Hundreds of volunteers were also present to guide visitors. His arrival was marked by a shower of flowers, symbolising the warmth and affection of the community towards their spiritual guide.

After a brief rest, Syedna Saheb proceeded to the mosque. Some members of the community temporarily closed their businesses to partake in the auspicious occasion. Syedna Saheb's itinerary included visiting 18 households, where he blessed the devotees with his holy presence. MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey was also present.

Syedna inaugurates Hakimi Masjid Mahidpur

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin inaugurated the Hakimi Masjid at Rangrez Bakhal. Delivering his teachings, the spiritual leader guided the community members to live a fulfilling and peaceful life. He also advised them to be available to help the needy people. Syedna also interacted with community members and inquired about their well-being.