MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Why Has Modi Govt Not Raised Tax For Billionaires Like It Imposes On Common Man?' Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At BJP (WATCH)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi leader reached phase-3 bound Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Gandhi addressed a huge public gathering here in favour of party candidate Satyapal Singh.

She started her address by paying tribute to the jawans. "Morena sends most soldiers to the border, to protect our motherland. It is the land of brave hearts. This land will always remain sacred for us."

Gandhi, mounted a firm attack on the BJP govt, questioning the people "Has the Modi government increased the tax on big billionaires as well? No, the tax imposed on them remains the same. The tax for the common people has increased, PM Modi has waived off the loan of Rs 16 lakh crores of big billionaire."

Further she said that, the farmer’s in the country are committing suicide and the country's trillionaire gets their loan of Rs 16 lakh crore waived off from the government banks using the country's wealth.

Regarding demonetisation, she said that demonetisation was done in the country during Modi’s rule with an aim of bringing black money out. But no black money came to the fore. Due to demonetisation, small industries and businesses were ruined. After demonetisation, GST was implemented in the country and the inflation increased, she added.

She asserted that the Modi government has shut all the sources of employment. The government had big factories whose subsidiaries were given to billionaires. Coal mines, ports, airports, roads, power plants have all been handed over to a few billionaire friends of the Prime Minister, she said.

The government brought the Agniveer Scheme. This means the son will join the army and will return home after four years and later he will be unemployed again, she asserted.

Notably, Congress has made Satyapal Neetu Sikarwar its candidate from Morena. He is contesting against BJP's Shivmangal Singh Tomar.