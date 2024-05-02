MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Didn’t Receive Voter Slip? Inform Election Office & Get 2 Movie Tickets Free

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you don’t receive voter slips within stipulated timeframe, inform authorities on WhatsApp and get two movie tickets for free. Door-to-door distribution of voter slips for Lok Sabha elections would be done from May 4 to May 8. As per Election Commission of India (ECI) order, Voter's Information Slip (VIS), commonly called voter’s slip, is to be provided to every voter at doorstep by BLO.

Residents can register complaint by sharing names and contact number

District Election Officer and Collector Asheesh Singh appealed to citizens that if voter information slip was not made available to them by the BLO at their residence within the stipulated period, then they could share their name and mobile number while registering complaint on WhatsApp or telephone along with information about the assembly constituency and polling station.

District election helpline number issued; action can be taken against BLO

This information can be shared on district's election helpline WhatsApp number 9399338398 or landline number 0731-2470104, 0731-2470105 till May 10. Action would be initiated against BLO if the plaint is found genuine. Voters giving correct information will be given two free movie tickets to watch a movie in a cinema theatre of the city as a reward.