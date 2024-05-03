Indore: Utensil Trader Duped Of Rs 3.5L By Two Men Posing As Doctors In Annapurna Area

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a strange incident, a utensil trader was duped of Rs 3.5 lakh by two persons, who posed themselves as doctors and compounder in Annapurna area on Thursday. The accused came to his place on pretext of his father’s treatment and they reportedly hypnotised the complainant and his father. Police were clueless about the accused till filing of this report.

According to Annapurna police station personnel, Khushal Goyal, a resident of Bhawanipur Colony has lodged a complaint that he runs a shop in Bartan Bazaar. He was at home when a person reached there around 10 am and he informed the police that he was sent by the doctor for the treatment of his parents. He later said that the doctor would come soon and he began to wait for another accused.

A man reached there after a few minutes and posted himself as doctor of his father. He was wearing a kurta-pyjama and asked the complainant’s name. He reportedly told Goyal don’t you take care of your parents. Meanwhile, he gave an object like chillum when he reportedly got hypnotised. After that the man touched Goyal’s father’s feet and also took the latter under his control. The father took Rs 3.5 lakh from the almirah and gave it to Goyal, who later gave the money to the accused. After that both the accused managed to flee from there.

When they came to know about the incident, they reached the police station and lodged a complaint. A case under section 420, 34 of the IPC was registered and a search was launched to nab them. CCTVs of the area are being examined to identify the accused. Police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon.