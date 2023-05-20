International Tea Day 2023: How different states savour Chai in their own style?

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 20, 2023
During the late 19th century, when the Britishers introduced Tea in India, the country not only rejected the idea, but protested strongly. However, over the years 'Chai' has become the part of our tradition. This International Tea Day, we get you how different states enjoy their chai in their own style!
1. Chai & Samos are inseparable in Uttar Pradesh. As a Sunday morning breakfast or evening snack, hot Chai and crisp Samosa are everyone's favouraite here!
2. How bread is to butter...That's exactly how Chai goes with special sev Poha in Madhya Pradesh!
3. Tilt slight West, and you will see people in Maharashtra enjoying lip-smacking Vada Pav with green chillies and ofcourse steaming hot Chai.
4. For Gujaratis, Sunday is all about Chai with Fafada-Jalebi-- a snack made of gram flour! Did we just remind you of Jethlal!
5. Bengalis savour Chai in Kulhad and love it even more when it is served with crispy vegetable chops or tangy Jhalmuri.
6. What's better than piping hot tea and some spicy Babru (stuffed kachori), when in cold range of Himachal!
