 MP: Moving car catches fire in Gwalior, passengers jump out to save lives
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
MP: Moving car catches fire in Gwalior, passengers jump out to save lives | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A major tragedy was averted after a moving car caught fire and passengers quickly jumped out to save lives in Gwalior on Monday. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Fire brigade rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control, however the car had already been burnt to ashes.

The car was reportedly going to Suryanamaskar intersection of Gola Ka Mandir police station area of the city, when suddenly a spark arose in the car and soon surrounded the whole vehicle. The driver stopped the car in the middle of the road and quickly came out while other passengers also saved their lives by jumping out of the car.

So far, the reason behind the fire is said to be a short circuit in the AC. 

Significantly, incidents of sudden fires in vehicles have started increasing due to severe heat and temperature above 45 degree Celsius.

article-image

