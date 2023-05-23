Madhya Pradesh: Kin put youth’s body on road, block traffic

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The relatives of a youth laid his body on a road outside a hospital after his death in an accident, and staged a sit-in, blocking traffic for several hours.

They alleged that although the youth had died, the hospital staff kept the body in ventilator to take money from them saying that he was alive.

They said a case should be registered against the hospital management.

When the police came to know that some people blocked traffic, a team from Jhansi road police station rushed to the spot and pacified the angry family members who lifted the road blockade afterwards.

According to the police, a resident of Ambah Nanora, Ravindra Mahor, met with an accident.

Family members demand strict actions against hospital management

Since the youth was in a bad state, his family members took him to Gwalior where he was admitted to Rainbow Hospital, Chetakpuri.

Ravindra died during treatment on Sunday, and, after that, his family members created a ruckus.

They put the body outside the hospital and blocked traffic. Town inspector of Jhansi road Shailendra Bhargava rushed to the spot. The family members of Ravindra alleged that the hospital management had kept him in ventilator and taken money from them, although he died.

Bhargava said the youth had died during treatment, but his family members alleged that the hospital management had kept him in a ventilator saying that he was alive to take a lot of money from them.

He said the police would inquire into the allegations of the youth’s family.

Youth hurt in clash dies in Morena, kin block traffic for 3 hrs

The family members of a youth laid his body on Gormi in Porsa and blocked traffic on Monday.

The youth injured in a clash between two families on May 17 was admitted to a hospital where he died.

The death spawned anger among his relatives, and they put the body on the road and blocked traffic for three hours.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and pacified the crowd who lifted the blockade.

They demanded the police to register a case against the attackers and arrest them, cancel their arms licence and financial aid for the family.

The officials of the district administration assured the agitators that their demands would be sent to the government.

The clash took place between the families of Omprakash Khatik and Devendra Khatik over an old enmity.

Both the families used sticks and rods against each other. Five members of Omprakash’s family were injured in the incident.

A member of Omprakash’s family, Raju, was sent to hospital in Morena in a serious condition.

Since his condition deteriorated, he was sent to a hospital in Delhi. Raju died on Sunday night.

His family members, after bringing Raju’s body from Delhi, laid it on Pachauripura road which was blocked for three hours.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Three killed in two separate road mishaps in Alot