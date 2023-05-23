Madhya Pradesh: Three killed in two separate road mishaps in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including a couple were killed in two separate road mishaps which occurred in Ratlam and Khargone district on Monday. In the first accident, a couple were killed after a motorcycle on which they were travelling rammed into a parked truck on Agar-Barod Road near Kalsiya village on Sunday night.

Their 12-year-old granddaughter, who was riding with them, was also severely injured in the accident. Out of fear, the truck driver fled the spot. Three of them were brought to Alot Government Hospital by passers-by and police who reached on getting the information. The couple was declared brought dead by doctors and treatment of the injured granddaughter began with immediate effect.

Sub-inspector (SI) Laxman Giri said that 55-year-old Kishan Laal, 50-year-old wife Shyamu Bai and 12-year-old granddaughter Barkha were returning to their home in Barkhedi Khurd in Barod from Alot after attending a family function. Relatives were informed with the help of a phone diary found in Kishan’s pocket.

A case with different sections of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) was registered against the unknown truck. Barkha was referred to another hospital after primary treatment. The couple’s bodies were handed over to relatives after post-mortem.

In another road accident reported at Khargone district’s Unn village, a 36-year-old person died and his wife gravely injured after a rashly driven car hit their motorcycle on which they were travelling.

The deceased was identified as Pushpendra. His family members informed that Pushpendra and his wife were heading towards their agricultural field, when an unidentified car knocked their motorcycle resulting to the death of Pushpendra on the spot.

His injured wife was first taken to Khargone district hospital, from where she was referred to Indore. After the accident, the driver fled the spot, leaving the car.