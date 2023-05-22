Indore: Auto rickshaws on strike today, demand fixed route for e-rickshaws & more

Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Auto rickshaws of the city went on a strike on Monday to press their demands like fixing routes for e-rickshaws and more. In this regard, rickshaws running in the city gathered at Chimanbagh ground in the morning.

However, even before the strike, the rickshaw drivers seemed to be divided into two factions. While the Bhagwa Auto Rickshaw Drivers Association had given a call for the strike, the Indore auto rickshaw drivers federation had opposed the strike and decided to continue auto rickshaw operations.

The Bhagwa Auto Rickshaw Drivers Association has put forward three major demands which include stopping illegal bike rickshaws, fixing routes for e-rickshaws and waiving e-challans.

Union President Virendra Kumar Tripathi said that about 30 thousand auto rickshaws are taking part in the strike.