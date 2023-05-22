MP: Former CM Uma Bharti admitted to hospital in Bhopal late night

Bhopal: Former chief minister Uma Bharti talking to media persons at her residence | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti was admitted to a hospital Sunday late night as she complained of weariness and weakness. Doctors have advised her to take complete rest for a few months.

Taking to her twitter handle, the 64-year-old saffron party leader and former CM of Madhya Pradesh said that her all tests reports are normal, however she is feeling tired and weak. After becoming satisfied by all the tests, doctors suggested to her that resting for a few months is the only treatment option. She reminded people that she had worked tirelessly in public life for 55 years, that also from the age of six years. She will remain in Bhopal but she will rest for 45 days.

1) कल रात को क़रीब 11 बजे मेरे अचानक अस्वस्थ होने पर मेरे निवास के पास ही स्थित स्मार्ट सिटी हॉस्पिटल में मुझे ले ज़ाया गया ।



2) मेरी सभी जाँचो में, मैं स्वस्थ पाई गई किंतु अत्यधिक थकान एवं कमजोरी है । — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) May 21, 2023