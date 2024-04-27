MP Lok Sabha Elections: 2nd Phase Also Registers Low Voting Percentage

Representational Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Akin to first phase of Lok Sabha elections, second phase also witnessed less voting percentage on Friday. Till 6 pm, the voting percentage of six Lok Sabha seats vis Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad stood at 58.35 %. In the Lok Sabha election 2019, their voting percentage was 67 %.

The least voting percentage was recorded in Rewa. The overall voting percentage is likely to increase by a percent or two.

Interacting with media persons on Friday evening, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said that till 6 PM, voting percentage of six Lok Sabha seats was 58.35 %. Tikamgarh recorded voting percentage of 59.79 %, Damoh 56.18 %, Khajuraho 56.44 %, Satna 61.87 %, Rewa 48.67 % and Hoshangabad 67. 16 %.

If top five performing assembly constituencies in voting percentage terms are seen then three assembly constituencies of Hoshangabad and two assembly seats of Narsinghpur have fared well.

Hoshangabad’s Pipariya recorded 73.32 %, Seoni Malwa 69.76 % and Sohagpur 68.32 %. Narsinghpur’s Tendukheda assembly seat registered 69.33 % followed by Gadarwara 67.72 %.

The worst performing five assembly seats includes Teothar (Rewa) 45.52 %, Deotalab (Rewa) 45.75 %, Sirmor (Rewa) 46.99 %, Mangawan (Rewa) 47.24 % and Mhowganj (Rewa) 48.62 %. Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said that Election Commission and political parties made all efforts to increase the voting percentage, but even then the voting percentage was low.

Answering a question he said that wherever EVM snag was reported, it was rectified immediately and voting was not affected in any way. He added that many other states have also posted low voting percentage in this election.