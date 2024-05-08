MBA Holder, Engineering Grad Held For Printing Fake Currency

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an engineering graduate and an MBA degree holder for printing counterfeit currency and circulating it in the city market. Officials have seized a colour printer, high quality plain paper and other tools used for printing fake currency.

Additional DCP (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the city crime branch received a tip-off on Tuesday about two suspicious men at vegetable market located at 80 feet road in Ashoka Garden. The duo was possessing fake currency of Rs 100 denomination. The whistleblower had alerted the police claiming that if the suspects were nabbed in time, a big fake currency racket could be busted.

A team of police rushed to the spot and nabbed the two suspects, who were identified as Vikas Sahu (24) and Vishal Sahu (34). Vikas is an engineering graduate, while Vishal is an MBA degree holder. When the officials frisked them, a total of 36 fake currencies of Rs 100 denomination were recovered from their possession.

They admitted to printing fake currency at their hideout in the Chhola area of the city. The duo was booked under the Section 489(A) and 489 (B) of the IPC. The accused told the team that they used the fake currency notes for making purchases at various markets of the city.