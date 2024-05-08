 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Politicians Busy Calculating Chances Of Win Or Loss After 3rd Phase Of Polling
e-Paper Get App
HomeElections-2018MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Politicians Busy Calculating Chances Of Win Or Loss After 3rd Phase Of Polling

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Politicians Busy Calculating Chances Of Win Or Loss After 3rd Phase Of Polling

Rajgarh keeps everyone guessing

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 06:30 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Politicians of both the national parties in the state are busy estimating the chances of win or loss of their respective candidates after voting in nine seats.

After the polling, the scenario has become more confusing in those seats, where a keen contest is expected.

Although the turnout of voters was lower than that of the 2019 election in Rajgarh, the constituency registered 73% of polling, which is still very high.

After the 73% of voting, both the political parties are claiming the victory of their candidates.

Although Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh seems to be confident of his victory, yet he suspects EVMs may have been tampered with.

The BJP leaders also look confident of their candidate’s victory in Rajgarh because of high turnout of voters. The BJP thinks it happened because of the RSS’s activeness.

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Elections Phase-3 Voting Highlights: Actress Divyanka Tripathi Casts Vote In Bhopal;...
article-image

After the two phases of polling, the BJP leaders said the percentage of voting was less than that of 2019, but it cannot be called very low.

Vidisha, Betul and Guna constituencies also recorded above 70% of polling. The BJP is confident of winning these three seats.

According to BJP leaders, they are simply doubtful about the victory margin of their party candidates.

As happenned in previous elections, Bhind recorded 53% of polling, Morena 56% and Morena 59%.

A tough fight is expected in Gwalior and Morena. On the other hand, low turnout of voters in Bhind confused the political parties.

Bhopal recorded more than 61% of polling and Sagar 62%. According to reports, there is no contest in these seats. Changes in poll scenario are unlikely after the polling in these seats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Chalein Booth Ki Aur’ Drive Begins In Indore District With Zeal

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Chalein Booth Ki Aur’ Drive Begins In Indore District With Zeal

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Politicians Busy Calculating Chances Of Win Or Loss After 3rd Phase Of...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Politicians Busy Calculating Chances Of Win Or Loss After 3rd Phase Of...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Out Of 35 MLAs Who Defected To BJP, Fate Of 22 Hangs In Balance

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Out Of 35 MLAs Who Defected To BJP, Fate Of 22 Hangs In Balance

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dakshin-Pashchim Assembly Seat Records Lowest Voting

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dakshin-Pashchim Assembly Seat Records Lowest Voting

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Intense Heat Fails To Dampen Voters’ Spirit

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Intense Heat Fails To Dampen Voters’ Spirit