 Viral Audio: "Ye zameen collector k baap..." MP Congress MLA Lakhan Singh Yadav threatens contractor to not build water tank under Jal Jeevan
Congress MLA Lakhan Singh Yadav from Bhitarwar Assembly in Gwalior district, who has been a minister in the Kamal Nath government

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
MP Congress MLA Lakhan Singh Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An audio clip of former Congress minister and current MLA Lakhan Singh Yadav allegedly threatening the contractor went viral on social media.

In the audio, MLA Yadav can be allegedly heard threatening contractor Ankit Dhakad to not build a water tank-- which is apparently part of central government's 'Jal Jeevan Mission', in his constituency.

When the contractor said, he was just following the collector's instructiuoins to build the water tank, Yadav said " Ye zameen collector k baap ki nahi hai (The land does not belongs to collector's father.)"

The MLA further can be heard telling the contractor that no matter what he should immediately stop the construction of a water tank and ask the collector to talk to him

