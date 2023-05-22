Indore Horror: 78-year-old great grandfather murders 4-year-old child, slept with body all night

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a chilling incident, maternal great grandfather was arrested for killing a 4-year-old child in the Kshipra area on Monday.

The woman along with her child was staying at her parents place over a dispute with her husband for two years. The accused after killing the child slept with his body for the whole night to make it appear like a natural death.

The accused informed the police that the child was an obstacle for the life of her mother as she was staying here for two years and her family members were treating her as she was a burden for them so killed her child.

According to SP (rural) Hitika Vasal, 4-year-old Shreyansh Chowdhary, a resident of Kadwalibujurg village was found dead at his maternal grandparents’ place on April 8. In the autopsy report, it was revealed that he was smothered to death but the parents did not support the police so it was a challenge for the police to solve the case. The accused 78-year-old Shobharam Chowdhary (great grandfather of Shreyansh) tried to mislead the police by saying that they had lost their child and the police were suspecting only them. SP said that the police had to go through the psychological investigation to arrest the accused.

Child used to sleep with great grandfather

After the dispute between Shreyansh’s mother Neetu and father Sumit, he was staying with Neetu at her parents place for two years. Shreyansh used to sleep with his great grandfather Shobharam. On April 7, Neetu dropped the child with Shobharam and she went to another room around 10.30. Shobharam killed Shryeansh around 11.30 pm and he slept with the body. When Neetu reached the room and found the child sleeping. When he did not wake up, she informed the other family members about the incident. Later, the police were informed. Shobharam used to take care of the child so Neetu did not suspect him and other family members. It was believed that the child died due to some reason but the autopsy report revealed the truth. Shobharam allegedly confessed to smothering Shreyansh with a bed sheet.

Family members used to taunt Neetu

SDOP (sanwer) Neetu was staying with her parents for two years and her father, uncle used to taunt her that she could not stay with her husband and she is a burden for them. They doubted that if Shreyansh stays with Neetu, he would ask for his share in the property. Shobharam used to care for Neetu so he didn’t like hearing such things for Neetu. She was completing her higher education to get self dependent. Shobharam used to take care of Shreyansh when Neetu went to her coaching class. Shobharam allegedly informed the police that the family members used to taunt Neetu because of Shreyansh so he reportedly killed him.

SDOP played key role in solving gruesome murder

SDOP Pankaj Dwivedi played a key role in solving this gruesome murder. The police took about 45 days to solve the case and arrest the accused. SP Hitika Vasal said that it was a challenge for the police to solve the case as the incident happened inside the house and there was no evidence against the killer. When Neetu informed the police that her family members were taunting her for a few days, the police suspected that she killed her child. Police took information from her and found her innocent. During the incident, the police got to know that the child used to sleep with his great grandfather so the police questioned Shobharam, who first tried to mislead the police and later confessed his crime.

In an identical case reported at Indore's Tejaji Nagar last week, a man strangulated his seven-year-old son to death due to pressure from her second wife.