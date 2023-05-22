MP: Policeman shoots man dead, kills self over 'love affair' in Shajapur

Representative Image |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A Madhya Pradesh police constable, who had shot at a woman and her father killing him, later died by suicide by jumping in front of a train, officials said.

The incident occurred at Malikhedi village under Berchha police station limits in the Shajapur district at around 1 am on Monday.

After the incident, the constable ended his life by jumping in front of a train. The constable has been identified as Subhash Kharadi and he was posted in Dewas police lines.

"Police received information in the night that a person had shot a woman and her father due to a love affair under Berchha police station limits in the district. Acting on the information the police rushed to spot and started an investigation after registering a case into the matter. The woman sustained injuries while her father died in the incident," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Bhavishya Bhaskar said.

In the same case, information was received in the morning that a body was found near a railway track in the area. After which, the police reached the spot and began further investigation in the matter, he added.