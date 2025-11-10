 Indore News: Over 1,500 Modified Silencers Crushed Under Road Roller
Indore News: Over 1,500 Modified Silencers Crushed Under Road Roller

In a major crackdown against the use of modified silencer and noise pollution, the City Traffic Police destroyed over 1,500 such silencers and 70 illegal hooters by running a road roller over them on Monday.

Monday, November 10, 2025
Indore News: Over 1,500 Modified Silencers Crushed Under Road Roller

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown against the use of modified silencer and noise pollution, the City Traffic Police destroyed over 1,500 such silencers and 70 illegal hooters by running a road roller over them on Monday.

The action took place in the Vijay Nagar area in the presence of DCP (Traffic) Anand Kaladgi and other senior traffic officials. Police said many people modify bike silencers, causing them to emit loud, cracker-like noises, which pose a safety risk and increase the likelihood of accidents.    

For the past three months, traffic police teams across the city have been conducting surprise checks at major squares to catch vehicles fitted with loud or modified silencers and hooters that create nuisance and fear among citizens.

Officials said that violators were booked under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, and their modified equipment was seized on the spot.

DCP Kaladgi emphasised that such actions will continue. “Modified silencers not only cause noise pollution but also affect mental health, especially of the elderly, children, and patients,” he said. The police also warned vehicle owners and shopkeepers against fitting or selling illegal silencers, urging public cooperation for a smooth and peaceful traffic environment.

Earlier in December 2024, the traffic police had destroyed over 1,000 modified silencers and around 350 such silencers in November 2024 in same such action.

