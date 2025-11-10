Indore News: After Supreme Court Verdict Effective Action To Be Taken Against Stray Dogs In City | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In light of the recent judgement of the Supreme Court about street dogs, the district administration has decided to take effective action against stray dogs in the city. Collector Shivam Verma has given relevant instruction to the officials. The instructions were given in the meeting of Time Limit disposal of cases held at the collector office on Monday.

During the meeting, Verma reviewed ongoing road repair work in the district and directed that all repairs be completed within a week. He stated that it is the responsibility of every department to maintain the city’s cleanliness and smooth traffic flow. He stated that Indore is number one and should remain so.

The meeting discussed in detail the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court regarding stray dogs. It was informed that the guidelines have been received and timely action will be taken accordingly.

The collector directed that effective arrangements be made to prevent stray dogs from entering public places such as schools, colleges, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, railway stations, and main roads. School managements should ensure that dogs do not enter the premises and maintain strong security measures.

If a dog bite occurs on any institution's premises, the respective institution head will be held responsible. All office heads should ensure measures are taken to prevent dogs from entering their office premises.

The collector directed all SDMs to maintain regular surveillance in their respective areas. He directed immediate launch of a special inspection campaign to improve traffic management and ensure passenger safety. He urged immediate formation of an inspection team and the launch of the campaign, and directed that strict action should be taken if vehicles are found to be unfit or have other irregularities.