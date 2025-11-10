Indore News: Vegetable Prices Go North As Rain, Cold Hit Crops |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fall in temperature and recent rainfall have begun to affect vegetable crops across the region. Weak crop production and damaged plants have reduced arrivals in local markets, leading to a steep rise in vegetable prices.

Traders at the Mandi said that due to less supply, vegetable prices had shot up significantly. While new carrots are being supplied from Jaipur, peas and radish are arriving from Ratlam. Fenugreek, spinach and other leafy vegetables are also reaching markets in small quantities.

Experts said that the new crop arrivals would take another two to three weeks. Until then, production was likely to remain low due to cold weather, keeping prices high.

Meanwhile, traders also complained that heavy encroachment and parked vehicles near market entry gates were obstructing smooth vehicle movement and affecting daily trading.

Vegetable prices (per kg)

Drumsticks (Surajna Phali) Rs 100 – Rs 120

Peas (matar) Rs 65 – Rs 90

Fenugreek (methi) Rs 40 – Rs 50

Carrot (gajar) Rs 35 – Rs 40

Spinach (palak) Rs 30 – Rs 35

Coriander (dhaniya) Rs 40 – Rs 55

Amaranth Leaves (Chaulai) Rs 35 – Rs 40

Ivy Gourd (Gilki / Tindora) Rs 35 – Rs 40

Cabbage (patta gobhi) Rs 8 – Rs 12

Brinjal (baingan) Rs 16 – Rs 20

Bitter gourd (karela) Rs 16 – Rs 20

Cucumber (kheera /Kakdi) Rs 16 – Rs 20

Long beans (chawli) Rs 25 – Rs 30

Tomato Rs 50 – Rs 65