 Indore News: Vegetable Prices Go North As Rain, Cold Hit Crops
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Vegetable Prices Go North As Rain, Cold Hit Crops

Indore News: Vegetable Prices Go North As Rain, Cold Hit Crops

The fall in temperature and recent rainfall have begun to affect vegetable crops across the region. Weak crop production and damaged plants have reduced arrivals in local markets, leading to a steep rise in vegetable prices.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Vegetable Prices Go North As Rain, Cold Hit Crops |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fall in temperature and recent rainfall have begun to affect vegetable crops across the region. Weak crop production and damaged plants have reduced arrivals in local markets, leading to a steep rise in vegetable prices.

Traders at the Mandi said that due to less supply, vegetable prices had shot up significantly. While new carrots are being supplied from Jaipur, peas and radish are arriving from Ratlam. Fenugreek, spinach and other leafy vegetables are also reaching markets in small quantities.

Experts said that the new crop arrivals would take another two to three weeks. Until then, production was likely to remain low due to cold weather, keeping prices high.

Read Also
MP News: 14 New Courses In Police Training Aim To Make Cops More Humane
article-image

Meanwhile, traders also complained that heavy encroachment and parked vehicles near market entry gates were obstructing smooth vehicle movement and affecting daily trading.

FPJ Shorts
Dominant Performances & Tight Draws Highlight Dream Sports-MSSA U-14 Boys Division I Action
Dominant Performances & Tight Draws Highlight Dream Sports-MSSA U-14 Boys Division I Action
Dharmendra Health Update: Sunny Deol Urges Fans To Avoid Spreading False Rumours About His Death, Asks Them To Respect Family’s Privacy
Dharmendra Health Update: Sunny Deol Urges Fans To Avoid Spreading False Rumours About His Death, Asks Them To Respect Family’s Privacy
Delhi Blast: Hyundai i20 That Exploded Near Red Fort Was Sold To Pulwama Resident In Faridabad Using Fake Documents
Delhi Blast: Hyundai i20 That Exploded Near Red Fort Was Sold To Pulwama Resident In Faridabad Using Fake Documents
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Voting For Phase 2 Of NDA Vs Mahagathbandhan To Begin Shortly; Check Details
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Voting For Phase 2 Of NDA Vs Mahagathbandhan To Begin Shortly; Check Details

Vegetable prices (per kg)

Drumsticks (Surajna Phali) Rs 100 – Rs 120

Peas (matar) Rs 65 – Rs 90

Fenugreek (methi) Rs 40 – Rs 50

Carrot (gajar) Rs 35 – Rs 40

Spinach (palak) Rs 30 – Rs 35

Coriander (dhaniya) Rs 40 – Rs 55

Amaranth Leaves (Chaulai) Rs 35 – Rs 40

Ivy Gourd (Gilki / Tindora) Rs 35 – Rs 40

Cabbage (patta gobhi) Rs 8 – Rs 12

Brinjal (baingan) Rs 16 – Rs 20

Bitter gourd (karela) Rs 16 – Rs 20

Cucumber (kheera /Kakdi) Rs 16 – Rs 20

 Long beans (chawli) Rs 25 – Rs 30

Tomato Rs 50 – Rs 65

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Vegetable Prices Go North As Rain, Cold Hit Crops

Indore News: Vegetable Prices Go North As Rain, Cold Hit Crops

Indore News: Corporators Express Anger Over Incomplete Works

Indore News: Corporators Express Anger Over Incomplete Works

MP News: New Craft Villages In Khargone, Dhar To Boost Textile Tourism

MP News: New Craft Villages In Khargone, Dhar To Boost Textile Tourism

Indore News: Global Leaders In Management Education Gather At IIM-I For Eduniversal Convention

Indore News: Global Leaders In Management Education Gather At IIM-I For Eduniversal Convention

MP News: Unlettered Graduates; How 5 Rural Women Are Writing India's Truest Education Story

MP News: Unlettered Graduates; How 5 Rural Women Are Writing India's Truest Education Story