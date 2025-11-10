 Indore News: Global Leaders In Management Education Gather At IIM-I For Eduniversal Convention
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Global Leaders In Management Education Gather At IIM-I For Eduniversal Convention

Indore News: Global Leaders In Management Education Gather At IIM-I For Eduniversal Convention

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and others participate in traditional lamp lighting ceremony at the inaugural of the convection at IIM Indore on Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:01 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 18th Eduniversal World Convention opened on Monday at Indian Institute of Management Indore, welcoming over 150 deans and directors from more than 50 countries.

This year’s theme, “Bridging Purpose and Performance – Business Education as a Force for Good,” set the tone for four days of reflection, exchange and collaboration among some of the world’s most influential business schools.

The convention was inaugurated by Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore. Martial Guiette, founder & CEO of Eduniversal and Dr Aneeta Madhok, Eduniversal Scientific Committee Member for Central Asia and Pushyamitra Bhargav, Mayor of Indore, were also present on this occasion.

In his inaugural address, Rai urged business schools to balance excellence and ethics. “Education must go beyond success,” he said. “Our mission is to shape leaders who act with courage, compassion and clarity of purpose.”

FPJ Shorts
Dominant Performances & Tight Draws Highlight Dream Sports-MSSA U-14 Boys Division I Action
Dominant Performances & Tight Draws Highlight Dream Sports-MSSA U-14 Boys Division I Action
Dharmendra Health Update: Sunny Deol Urges Fans To Avoid Spreading False Rumours About His Death, Asks Them To Respect Family’s Privacy
Dharmendra Health Update: Sunny Deol Urges Fans To Avoid Spreading False Rumours About His Death, Asks Them To Respect Family’s Privacy
Delhi Blast: Hyundai i20 That Exploded Near Red Fort Was Sold To Pulwama Resident In Faridabad Using Fake Documents
Delhi Blast: Hyundai i20 That Exploded Near Red Fort Was Sold To Pulwama Resident In Faridabad Using Fake Documents
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Voting For Phase 2 Of NDA Vs Mahagathbandhan; Check Details
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Voting For Phase 2 Of NDA Vs Mahagathbandhan; Check Details

His words echoed throughout the opening keynote, “Ethical Leadership: Lessons from the Vedas,” which drew on India’s ancient wisdom to remind participants that knowledge without integrity has no enduring power.

Read Also
MP News: Sewa Bharti To Run State’s First Paid Old Age Home
article-image

Guiette emphasised the need for business schools to align their values with concrete outcomes: “Today’s leaders are not judged only by what they achieve, but by how their achievements serve others. Business education must inspire not just intelligence, but integrity, a balance between purpose and performance that defines true excellence.”

Madhok offered a concise introduction to the Eduniversal World Convention. She said that this year’s theme, “Business Education as a Force For Good,” means that we need to educate our students to go beyond leading businesses for profit. The need of the hour is to cultivate leaders who understand purpose, responsibility, sustainability and innovation.

Bhargav highlighted Indore’s remarkable journey to becoming India’s cleanest city, achieved through citizen participation, strong governance and an unwavering commitment to sustainable development.

Indore has emerged as a vibrant centre of innovation, culture and economic growth, making it an ideal host for global academic gatherings, » he said. He praised IIM Indore for elevating the city’s intellectual stature, earning global recognition and contributing significantly to education, research and community development.

The first day witnessed two panel discussions and a keynote address.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Global Leaders In Management Education Gather At IIM-I For Eduniversal Convention

Indore News: Global Leaders In Management Education Gather At IIM-I For Eduniversal Convention

MP News: Unlettered Graduates; How 5 Rural Women Are Writing India's Truest Education Story

MP News: Unlettered Graduates; How 5 Rural Women Are Writing India's Truest Education Story

MP News: BJP May Hold Toli Baithak On Nov 13, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chohan And Jyotiraditya...

MP News: BJP May Hold Toli Baithak On Nov 13, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chohan And Jyotiraditya...

MP News: Cabinet Hikes Ladli Behna Amount To ₹1500 To Be Credited This Month

MP News: Cabinet Hikes Ladli Behna Amount To ₹1500 To Be Credited This Month

MP News: Govt To Rechristen Ladli Behna As 'Devi Subhadra Yojana'

MP News: Govt To Rechristen Ladli Behna As 'Devi Subhadra Yojana'