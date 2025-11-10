Indore News: Global Leaders In Management Education Gather At IIM-I For Eduniversal Convention

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 18th Eduniversal World Convention opened on Monday at Indian Institute of Management Indore, welcoming over 150 deans and directors from more than 50 countries.

This year’s theme, “Bridging Purpose and Performance – Business Education as a Force for Good,” set the tone for four days of reflection, exchange and collaboration among some of the world’s most influential business schools.

The convention was inaugurated by Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore. Martial Guiette, founder & CEO of Eduniversal and Dr Aneeta Madhok, Eduniversal Scientific Committee Member for Central Asia and Pushyamitra Bhargav, Mayor of Indore, were also present on this occasion.

In his inaugural address, Rai urged business schools to balance excellence and ethics. “Education must go beyond success,” he said. “Our mission is to shape leaders who act with courage, compassion and clarity of purpose.”

His words echoed throughout the opening keynote, “Ethical Leadership: Lessons from the Vedas,” which drew on India’s ancient wisdom to remind participants that knowledge without integrity has no enduring power.

Guiette emphasised the need for business schools to align their values with concrete outcomes: “Today’s leaders are not judged only by what they achieve, but by how their achievements serve others. Business education must inspire not just intelligence, but integrity, a balance between purpose and performance that defines true excellence.”

Madhok offered a concise introduction to the Eduniversal World Convention. She said that this year’s theme, “Business Education as a Force For Good,” means that we need to educate our students to go beyond leading businesses for profit. The need of the hour is to cultivate leaders who understand purpose, responsibility, sustainability and innovation.

Bhargav highlighted Indore’s remarkable journey to becoming India’s cleanest city, achieved through citizen participation, strong governance and an unwavering commitment to sustainable development.

Indore has emerged as a vibrant centre of innovation, culture and economic growth, making it an ideal host for global academic gatherings, » he said. He praised IIM Indore for elevating the city’s intellectual stature, earning global recognition and contributing significantly to education, research and community development.

The first day witnessed two panel discussions and a keynote address.