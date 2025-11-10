MP News: BJP May Hold Toli Baithak On Nov 13, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chohan And Jyotiraditya Scindia To Participate In Meeting

MP News: BJP May Hold Toli Baithak On Nov 13, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chohan, Jyotiraditya Scindia To Participate In Meeting | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The important leaders of the state BJP unit are going to hold a meeting again. The BJP’s co-organisational general secretary, Shivprakash, will hold a meeting with the government and the organisation on November 13.

A meeting was held on September 20. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, party’s state president Hemant Khandelwal, organisational general secretary Hitanand, Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jadgish Devda, and ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Rakesh Singh, and Prahlad Patel were invited to the meeting.

According to sources, union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia, and some other central leaders may be invited to the meeting.

After Khandelwal became the state president, such meetings are being held to strengthen the coordination between the government and the organisation.

The union ministers were not invited to the previous meeting. The issue of not inviting the union ministers figured in various discussions, so the party decided to invite them, too.

According to sources, the ministers put up their views on the government and the organisation in the previous meeting.

The ministers spoke about the problems they were facing in their respective departments.

The ensuing meeting has become important because the central ministers are attending it. The union ministers may also put up their views.