 MP News: Cabinet Hikes Ladli Behna Amount To ₹1500 To Be Credited This Month
MP News: Cabinet Hikes Ladli Behna Amount To ₹1500 To Be Credited This Month

Cabinet has approved a proposal to increase the monthly amount given under Ladli Behna Scheme from Rs 1250 to Rs 1500. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced the hike on Bhai Dooj.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:33 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet has approved a proposal to increase the monthly amount given under Ladli Behna Scheme from Rs 1250 to Rs 1500. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced the hike on Bhai Dooj.

There are 1.26 crore Ladli Behnas in the state. Beneficiaries will start receiving the increased sum from this month itself.

A programme will be organised in Seoni on November 12, where the Chief Minister will release enhanced amount into accounts of beneficiaries.

With Rs 250 increase per beneficiary, an additional budget of Rs 1,793.75 crore will be required in financial year 2025-26, taking the total estimated expenditure to Rs 20,450.99 crore.

Ekatma Dham project cost revised

Cabinet also approved index relaxation for works under Ekatma Dham project, Omkareshwar. The revised cost of Rs 2,424.369 crore has been approved for construction of Acharya Shankar Museum ‘Advait Lok’.

Solar rooftops for all govt buildings

Cabinet approved installation of solar rooftop plants on all government buildings across districts under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana through the RESCO method.

Departments will not have to make any investment. Instead, they will pay per unit for energy usage to the RESCO developer, at rates expected to be lower than discom tariffs.

Under RESCO model, solar rooftop plants will be installed and maintained by developer for 25 years. Plants with contract load below 20 kW will also be covered.

Approval has also been given for installing solar rooftop plants in forest and off-grid areas under the capex model.

As per the Cabinet decision, solar rooftop plants with a total capacity of 15,695 kilowatt at 211 sites in Bhopal, 348 kilowatt at 14 sites in Burhanpur, and other districts will be installed.

