MP News: Sewa Bharti To Run State’s First Paid Old Age Home

Bhopal News: Sewa Bharti To Run State’s First Paid Old Age Home |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s first paid old age home is all set to roll out on a monthly charge basis. RSS’s auxiliary wing Sewa Bharti has received the work order to run it for a period of two years.

The home, constructed by the Social Justice Department at a cost of Rs 23 crore in Link Road Number 3 area, is expected to become operational shortly. Initially, it will have 56 seats and is designed to allow further construction as per future requirements.

Dr Vivekin Pachauri, Deputy Director of Social Justice Department, told Free Press that an agreement has been executed with Sewa Bharti for the operation of the paid old age home. Sources said it has been named “Sandhya Chaaya”. The department will monitor its success, and if it runs smoothly, similar facilities could be planned in other cities.

Modern facilities

Sources said that at least three tenders were issued to select an operating agency. Sewa Bharti was the frontrunner previously, but its tender was rejected due to certain conditions. A fresh tender was issued, and this time Sewa Bharti secured the work order.

The Social Justice Department has reserved six beds for requests from higher authorities. Residents of the Paid Old Age Home will be provided with meals — including tea, breakfast, lunch, and dinner — along with medical, library, and other essential facilities. They will enjoy modern facilities including a television, small table, bed, modern bathroom, mini-fridge, microwave, telephone to speak with reception, and more. The home also features a sprawling parking area with a fountain and benches.

Room tariffs

The double rooms are available in three different sizes, each with separate monthly charges.A double-bed room with an area of 60-sq m is priced Rs 78,980 per month. A double-bed room spread over 90 square meters costs Rs 86,980 per month, while rental charge of a double-bed room spread over 56 square meters is Rs 76,980 per month. Single-bed room also comes in three categories. A single room built over 49 sq m is priced at Rs 49,990 per month, one of 35 sq m at Rs 47,990 per month, and the smallest, 33.5 sq. m, at Rs 45,990 per month.