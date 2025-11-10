 MP News: Govt To Rechristen Ladli Behna As 'Devi Subhadra Yojana'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Govt To Rechristen Ladli Behna As 'Devi Subhadra Yojana'

MP News: Govt To Rechristen Ladli Behna As 'Devi Subhadra Yojana'

Plans are afoot to change the name of another scheme launched by the Shivraj-led government

NITENDRA SHARMAUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Govt To Rechristen Ladli Behna As 'Devi Subhadra Yojana' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is mulling over changing the name of its popular scheme, Ladli Behna Yojana.

The officials are getting ready to change the name. The government is set to rechristen the Ladli Behna Yojana as the Devi Subhadra Yojana.

Along with the change in name of Ladli Behna, the government led by Mohan Yadav will rechristen another scheme launched by former chief minister and present union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The name of CM Rise School, launched during the tenure of Chouhan as chief minister, has been changed to Sandipani School.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Blast: 8 Dead, Over 20 Injured After Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station; Check Full List Of Victims
Delhi Blast: 8 Dead, Over 20 Injured After Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station; Check Full List Of Victims
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Slams Election Commission For Delay In Releasing Gender-Wise Voting Data
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Slams Election Commission For Delay In Releasing Gender-Wise Voting Data
'It Will Never Work In Tamil Nadu’: CM MK Stalin Hits Out At Election Commission Over SIR Exercise | VIDEO
'It Will Never Work In Tamil Nadu’: CM MK Stalin Hits Out At Election Commission Over SIR Exercise | VIDEO
Delhi Blast: Hyundai i20 With Haryana Registration Plates Under Probe After Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station; Check Owner Details
Delhi Blast: Hyundai i20 With Haryana Registration Plates Under Probe After Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station; Check Owner Details

Now, the government is set to change the name of the Ladli Behna Yojana launched by the Chouhan-led government.

Yadav is going to transfer Rs 1,500 to the accounts of the beneficiaries of the scheme on Wednesday by adding Rs 250 to the current amount of Rs 1,250 under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

The amount will be transferred to the accounts of women at a function in Seoni.

According to sources, Yadav may announce the new name of the scheme at the function. The Ladli Behna scheme was announced before the assembly election in 2023.

The Ladli Behna scheme was named after the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana. The Ladli Lakshmi Yojana is for the girls, and the Ladli Behna Yojana is meant for women.

Read Also
Blast In New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Security Services, District Police Force On Alert
article-image

Subhadra, sister of Lord Krishna

Goddess Subhadra was the sister of Lord Krishna and Balram. She was married to Arjun, and her son was Abhimanyu. The daughter of Vasudev and Rohini, Subhdra is also worshipped in the form of Yogamaya.

Plans to launch insurance scheme for women underway

The government is planning to launch an insurance scheme for women registered under the Ladli Behna Yojna.

The government will take some amount from women and pay the rest under the insurance scheme.

The government is also planning to cover the health-related issues under the insurance scheme.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Supreme Court Notice To Centre On Plea Seeking 33% Quota For Women In Politics

MP News: Supreme Court Notice To Centre On Plea Seeking 33% Quota For Women In Politics

MP News: Sewa Bharti To Run State’s First Paid Old Age Home

MP News: Sewa Bharti To Run State’s First Paid Old Age Home

Bhopal News: SOTTO Team Visits AIIMS; Lung Transplant To Start Soon

Bhopal News: SOTTO Team Visits AIIMS; Lung Transplant To Start Soon

MP News: 14 New Courses In Police Training Aim To Make Cops More Humane

MP News: 14 New Courses In Police Training Aim To Make Cops More Humane

Bhopal Power Cut November 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Professor Colony, Tagore Nagar, Ambar...

Bhopal Power Cut November 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Professor Colony, Tagore Nagar, Ambar...