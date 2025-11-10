MP News: Govt To Rechristen Ladli Behna As 'Devi Subhadra Yojana' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is mulling over changing the name of its popular scheme, Ladli Behna Yojana.

The officials are getting ready to change the name. The government is set to rechristen the Ladli Behna Yojana as the Devi Subhadra Yojana.

Along with the change in name of Ladli Behna, the government led by Mohan Yadav will rechristen another scheme launched by former chief minister and present union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The name of CM Rise School, launched during the tenure of Chouhan as chief minister, has been changed to Sandipani School.

Now, the government is set to change the name of the Ladli Behna Yojana launched by the Chouhan-led government.

Yadav is going to transfer Rs 1,500 to the accounts of the beneficiaries of the scheme on Wednesday by adding Rs 250 to the current amount of Rs 1,250 under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

The amount will be transferred to the accounts of women at a function in Seoni.

According to sources, Yadav may announce the new name of the scheme at the function. The Ladli Behna scheme was announced before the assembly election in 2023.

The Ladli Behna scheme was named after the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana. The Ladli Lakshmi Yojana is for the girls, and the Ladli Behna Yojana is meant for women.

Subhadra, sister of Lord Krishna

Goddess Subhadra was the sister of Lord Krishna and Balram. She was married to Arjun, and her son was Abhimanyu. The daughter of Vasudev and Rohini, Subhdra is also worshipped in the form of Yogamaya.

Plans to launch insurance scheme for women underway

The government is planning to launch an insurance scheme for women registered under the Ladli Behna Yojna.

The government will take some amount from women and pay the rest under the insurance scheme.

The government is also planning to cover the health-related issues under the insurance scheme.