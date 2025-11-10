Indore News: Corporators Express Anger Over Incomplete Works |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Corporators from wards under Indore-2 assembly seat vented their frustration over lack of development work in their respective wards during a coordination meeting held on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, in which Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola, BJP corporators from Indore-2 seat, and civic body officials participated.

During the meeting, one corporator’s husband broke down in tears while expressing his grievances. He alleged that officials do not listen to the corporators’ requests or act on issues raised by the public. “If our work is not being done, how will we face the people?” he said emotionally.

Corporator Suresh Kurwade complained that the agency responsible for road patchwork was not doing the job properly. “Potholes are not being filled correctly, and dust keeps rising from the roads,” he said. He also raised the issue of the absence of a cremation ground (Muktidham) in his ward.

Many corporators echoed similar concerns, alleging that officials were ignoring ward-level problems such as the supply of contaminated tap water and the failure to clean backlanes. Mendola pointed out that even now, water tankers are being filled from Narmada tanks, which affects water supply to households.

IMC chairman Munnalal Yadav added that several areas are still facing water shortages, forcing the administration to continue water distribution through tankers. Corporators also highlighted sanitation issues, stating that temporary garbage dumping points have reappeared in several localities where sanitation workers dump waste. “Residents keep calling us with complaints,” one councillor said.

The meeting lasted for about an hour and a half. Concluding the discussion, Bhargav assured the corporators that work on the city’s master plan roads has already begun and that the ongoing patchwork projects across the city will be completed within a month.