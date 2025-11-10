 Indore News: 587 Kg Toast Seized From Bakery, Harmful Sweetener Used
The Food and Drug Department has seized 587 kilograms of toast from a bakery using harmful artificial sweeteners during production. The surprise inspection was conducted on Monday at Gold Star Bakery, located in Mamta Nagar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
Officials found that various types of toast were being prepared in unhygienic conditions with the addition of undeclared artificial sweeteners, posing serious health risks. The bakery is owned by Mohammad Ayan Mansoori.

During the inspection, the team collected seven samples of Gold Star Premium Toast, Gold Star Ujjainiya No.1 Toast, refined wheat flour(maida), mawa powder, palm oil, artificial sweetener, and custard powder for laboratory testing and seized the goods. Since the artificial sweetener was not declared on the product labels, the factory was sealed with immediate effect.

Similarly, another inspection was carried out at Rehan Food Products in village Bank, owned by Farooq Hussain, where officials discovered pre-mix material used for toast production. A total of 318 kg of pre-mix and 200 packets of toast were seized.All collected samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal for detailed examination.

