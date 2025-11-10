 Indore News: Delhi Blast; Surveillance Up In Sensitive Areas Of City
The District Administration steps-up vigil in the wake of Delhi Incident

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the bomb last happened in Delhi on Monday evening, the District Administration has increased the vigilance in the sensitive areas of the city.

All SDMs, concerned departments, police administration, and field staff is directed to maintain special vigilance in sensitive areas.

Collector Shivam Verma issued directive of this regard on Monday late evening. He has directed all SDMs, concerned departments, police administration, and field staff to maintain special vigilance in sensitive areas.

Emphasis is given on taking prompt action against cases of spreading misleading information on social media platforms and other mediums.

Officials have also been instructed to take action against any individual or group found involved in rumor-mongering activities.

The administration has also appealed to citizens not to share any unverified information and to trust only official sources.

The District Administration is continuously monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps to maintain peace and law and order.

