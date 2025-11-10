Indore News: Woman Killed, Son Injured, 2 Grandchildren Escape Unhurt In Road Accident | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old woman was killed and her son sustained injuries while her two grandchildren escaped unhurt after a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler on the Tejaji Nagar Bypass on Monday morning.

They were going to attend a condolence meet of one of their family members. The woman died on the spot as the truck’s wheel ran over her head while her son was admitted to the MY Hospital.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Kalabai, wife of Narayan. Her son Nemichand (38) sustained serious injuries in the accident. Her family members said that they were going from Hatpipliya to Harsola to attend a relative’s condolence ceremony when the truck rammed into their bike midway.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markram said that Kalabai, her son Nemichand, her grandson Sachin (12) and her granddaughter Tina (15) were riding the two-wheeler of which Kalabai died and Nemichand was injured while Sachin and Tina escaped without injuries.

In another incident, a youth was killed after an unknown vehicle hit him late on Sunday night. The accident occurred on Bhangiya Road around 12:30 am.

According to the Hira Nagar police, the deceased was identified as Vikash Verma, a resident of Nanda Nagar. He was a labourer.