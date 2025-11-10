 Indore On Alert After Delhi Blast; Drones Surveillance In Sensitive Areas
BDDS conducts checks at crowded spots including Rajwada; late-night security drive continues

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:22 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, Indore district administration and police went on high alert. Security arrangements were tightened across the city, with senior officers personally supervising operations late into the night.

Drone surveillance was carried out in sensitive and crowded areas, including Rajwada, Sarwate and Gangwal bus stands, railway station, parking zones, and Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. Teams of the Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad (BDDS) inspected passenger luggage and vehicles at various checkpoints. Officials confirmed that drones are being used to monitor major marketplaces and religious sites to detect and respond quickly to any suspicious activity.

Over 200 police personnel were deployed for patrolling throughout the city, with more than 10 special teams conducting checks in plain clothes, especially in areas like Khajrana and Chandan Nagar. Barricades were placed at major squares, and vehicle inspections were intensified as a preventive measure.

Additional police commissioner RK Singh said, Following instructions from the police commissioner, effective precautionary measures are being taken across the city. Police teams along with BDDS units are inspecting key squares and sensitive areas. Senior officers remained on the ground until late night to ensure complete vigilance.

