 Indore News: Anwar Qadri Loses IMC Seat Over Criminal Charges
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Anwar Qadri Loses IMC Seat Over Criminal Charges

Indore News: Anwar Qadri Loses IMC Seat Over Criminal Charges

Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam Khade on Monday disqualified Congress corporator Anwar Qadri, who represented Ward No. 58 of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), from his post.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Anwar Qadri Loses IMC Seat Over Criminal Charges |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam Khade on Monday disqualified Congress corporator Anwar Qadri, who represented Ward No. 58 of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), from his post.

Qadri has also been barred from contesting any election for the next five years under Section 23 of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956.

The action was taken under Section 19(1)(a) of the Act following multiple criminal cases registered against him. As many as 23 cases under serious sections — including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (robbery), 452 (house trespass), 323, 324, 341, 427, 506 (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Arms Act and the Religious Freedom Act — have been lodged against Qadri in various police stations across the district.

In one of the cases, he has also been accused of funding Muslim youths to promote “love jihad”, an allegation that stirred strong reactions in the city.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Blast: 8 Dead, Over 20 Injured After Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station; Check Full List Of Victims
Delhi Blast: 8 Dead, Over 20 Injured After Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station; Check Full List Of Victims
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Slams Election Commission For Delay In Releasing Gender-Wise Voting Data
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Slams Election Commission For Delay In Releasing Gender-Wise Voting Data
'It Will Never Work In Tamil Nadu’: CM MK Stalin Hits Out At Election Commission Over SIR Exercise | VIDEO
'It Will Never Work In Tamil Nadu’: CM MK Stalin Hits Out At Election Commission Over SIR Exercise | VIDEO
Delhi Blast: Hyundai i20 With Haryana Registration Plates Under Probe After Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station; Check Owner Details
Delhi Blast: Hyundai i20 With Haryana Registration Plates Under Probe After Explosion At Red Fort Metro Station; Check Owner Details
Read Also
Indore News: Delhi Blast; Surveillance Up In Sensitive Areas Of City
article-image

The disqualification order came after mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava had earlier written to the then divisional commissioner Deepak Singh, seeking Qadri’s removal from the post. The mayor had also moved a special resolution in the IMC Council, which was passed unanimously, calling for his disqualification on grounds of repeated involvement in criminal activities.

Dr Khade noted that Qadri was given several opportunities to present his side during the hearing, but he failed to appear on the scheduled dates. A response submitted by his wife lacked any supporting documents and could not be considered as valid evidence.

According to the order, Qadri’s continued tenure as corporator was found to be against public interest and detrimental to the image and functioning of the IMC.

The citizens had expressed outrage over the incident and had protested in the city, stating that Anwar Qadri's actions had damaged the city's harmony and worsened the communal atmosphere.

Pushyamitra Bhargav, Mayor said, "This decision of the divisional commissioner sends a strong message to those who misuse their position as public representatives for activities against the nation’s interest."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Anwar Qadri Loses IMC Seat Over Criminal Charges

Indore News: Anwar Qadri Loses IMC Seat Over Criminal Charges

Indore On Alert After Delhi Blast; Drones Surveillance In Sensitive Areas

Indore On Alert After Delhi Blast; Drones Surveillance In Sensitive Areas

MP News: Supreme Court Notice To Centre On Plea Seeking 33% Quota For Women In Politics

MP News: Supreme Court Notice To Centre On Plea Seeking 33% Quota For Women In Politics

MP News: Sewa Bharti To Run State’s First Paid Old Age Home

MP News: Sewa Bharti To Run State’s First Paid Old Age Home

Indore News: Delhi Blast; Surveillance Up In Sensitive Areas Of City

Indore News: Delhi Blast; Surveillance Up In Sensitive Areas Of City