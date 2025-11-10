Indore News: Anwar Qadri Loses IMC Seat Over Criminal Charges |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam Khade on Monday disqualified Congress corporator Anwar Qadri, who represented Ward No. 58 of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), from his post.

Qadri has also been barred from contesting any election for the next five years under Section 23 of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956.

The action was taken under Section 19(1)(a) of the Act following multiple criminal cases registered against him. As many as 23 cases under serious sections — including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (robbery), 452 (house trespass), 323, 324, 341, 427, 506 (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Arms Act and the Religious Freedom Act — have been lodged against Qadri in various police stations across the district.

In one of the cases, he has also been accused of funding Muslim youths to promote “love jihad”, an allegation that stirred strong reactions in the city.

The disqualification order came after mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava had earlier written to the then divisional commissioner Deepak Singh, seeking Qadri’s removal from the post. The mayor had also moved a special resolution in the IMC Council, which was passed unanimously, calling for his disqualification on grounds of repeated involvement in criminal activities.

Dr Khade noted that Qadri was given several opportunities to present his side during the hearing, but he failed to appear on the scheduled dates. A response submitted by his wife lacked any supporting documents and could not be considered as valid evidence.

According to the order, Qadri’s continued tenure as corporator was found to be against public interest and detrimental to the image and functioning of the IMC.

The citizens had expressed outrage over the incident and had protested in the city, stating that Anwar Qadri's actions had damaged the city's harmony and worsened the communal atmosphere.

Pushyamitra Bhargav, Mayor said, "This decision of the divisional commissioner sends a strong message to those who misuse their position as public representatives for activities against the nation’s interest."