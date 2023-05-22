MP: 'Pyar mein dhoka islye thoka'...Minutes after shooting girlfriend & her dad, Shahjapur constable flaunted the news on Facebook

MP: Shajapur constable who died by suicide after killing girlfriend's father posted on social media hours before the incident |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Minutes after shooting his girlfriend and killing her father, a blatant Shajapur police constable took to his social media to share the news.

Police constable Subhash Kharadi shared the pictures of his girlfriend on his Facebook account with the caption, “Shot her because she betrayed in love (Pyaar mein dhokha isliye thoka). Have given her such pain that she will never be able to forget.”

Hours after the post, the constable jumped in front of the train and ended his life.

The incident occurred at Malikhedi village under Berchha police station limits in the Shajapur district at around 1 am on May 15.

Notably the girl’s father had died after the constable shot at the father-daughter duo while the woman sustained injuries. It is being speculated that the constable was referring to the woman’s father’s death in his post.

An ill-fated love affair

According to Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Bhavishya Bhaskar said, "Police received information in the night that a person had shot a woman and her father due to a love affair under Berchha police station limits in the district. Acting on the information the police rushed to spot and started an investigation after registering a case into the matter. The woman sustained injuries while her father died in the incident,"

In the same case, information was received in the morning that a body was found near a railway track in the area. After which, the police reached the spot and began further investigation in the matter, he added.