 Madhya Pradesh November 11, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Knocks Early; Alert Issued In 14 Districts Including Indore, Bhopal & Rajgarh
Madhya Pradesh November 11, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Knocks Early; Alert Issued In 14 Districts Including Indore, Bhopal & Rajgarh

The night temperature is expected to remain below average for atleast another week due to the activation of a Western Disturbance in the northern region

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh November 11, 2025, Weather Updates: Severe Cold Grips State Early; Cold Wave Alert Issued In 14 Districts Including Indore, Bhopal & Rajgarh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As chilly winters knock the door, several district remains under the grip of severe cold wave. A cold wave alert has been issued for 14 districts, including Bhopal and Indore, on Tuesday.

According to the meterological depatment, the night temperature is expected to remain below average for atleast another week due to the activation of a Western Disturbance in the northern region. Ongoing snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, and Uttarakhand is directly affecting the state.

Severe cold wave in several districts

On Tuesday, Bhopal, Indore, and Rajgarh will be affected by a severe cold wave. A cold wave warning has also been issued for Shajapur, Sehore, Dewas, Betul, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Mandla, Rewa, Mauganj, Maihar, and Shahdol.

The mercury is also expected to drop further in Balaghat. Umaria recorded 8.5°C, Betul at 9°C, Malajkhand-Rewa recorded 9.1°C, Naugaon 9.5°C, and Chhindwara at 9.6°C.

On Monday, daytime temperatures in most of the cities remained below 28°C. According to experts, if the impact of sunlight remains weak, daytime temperatures is expected to drop further.

According to the weather department, minimum temperatures in 11 cities remained below 10°C. Kalyanpur in Shahdol recorded a low of 7.2°C , while Rajgarh recorded a low of 7.6°C.

Temperatures in major cities:

Bhopal - 8.8°C

Indore - 7.9°C

Gwalior - 10.5°C

Ujjain - 11°C

Jabalpur - 10.2°C

According to a senior weatherman, this year, Western Disturbances got active in the Himalayan region a week earlier than usual. Due to which, severe cold began in the second week of November. If these systems continue to remain active, the state's tenure of severe winter could last 80–85 days instead of the usual 75.

