 Bhopal News: 35-Year-Old Stabbed Near Chest Over Money Dispute
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A monetary dispute between two men turned violent late Sunday night when a 35-year-old man was brutally stabbed in the chest and abdomen at property broker’s office in Bhopal. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, said Misrod police on Monday.

According to police, the victim, Manoj Awasthi (35), a resident of Khajuri Kala under the Awadhpuri police station area, supplies building materials and also undertakes construction work. He had earlier carried out work at the house of Satish Vishwakarma with whom he had a payment dispute.

ASI Amod Sharma said that on November 9, around 10 pm, both parties met at property dealer Bunty Dangi’s office near Kaushal Nagar, Bhairopur, to settle the matter. During the heated argument, Satish and his accomplice allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Manoj between the chest and abdomen.

Blood splattered across the office as the victim collapsed. With the help of Bunty Dangi and a friend, Jitendra Malviya, he was rushed to a private hospital, where he remains in critical condition and unable to give a statement. Sharma further said that, police registered a case of attempted murder. The accused fled the scene.

