Indore News: Grahak Panchayat Slams IMC For Ignoring Residents’ Needs

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat has accused Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) of gross negligence and disregard for public convenience in the ongoing construction of the link road between Annapurna Road and Footi Kothi Bridge.

In a strongly worded memorandum submitted to the divisional commissioner and municipal commissioner on Monday, the council highlighted several irregularities in the 1,000-metre link road project, alleging that it has been planned and executed without consulting residents or considering their daily needs.

For decades, the site under construction served as an open ground where colony children played cricket and residents used a paved road to move between colonies. The new construction, however, has completely blocked that route, cutting off direct access and isolating neighbourhoods.

“The design of the road ignores the basic convenience of residents. There is no provision for crossing points on the entire one-kilometre stretch, forcing women, children, and senior citizens to take long detours just to reach the opposite side,” said Manoj Pawar from the organisation.

The Council has demanded that crossings be provided every 200 to 300 metres, warning that failure to address the issue would create long-term safety hazards and community disruption. They have urged senior officials to conduct an on-site inspection and direct contractors and supervising engineers to redesign the road, keeping public welfare in mind.

Residents of Sudama Nagar and nearby areas and Grahak Panchayat members were present during the submission of the memorandum. The Council warned that if authorities fail to act promptly, it will intensify its campaign to hold the municipal administration accountable for ignoring public convenience in civic projects.