Bhopal: Ex-ULFA commander Naba Kumar Sarania searches for ground to contest polls in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Third front with tribal parties on anvil for contesting Lok Sabha, Assembly elections | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) commander-turned- politician is searching ground in Madhya Pradesh to contest Lok Sabha election. The sitting member of parliament from Kokrajhar seat, Naba Kumar Sarania, is raising third front with help of tribal parties in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

As per plan, Sarania is forming an India Regional Parties Forum, an umbrella of small regional parties, to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election. But before that, they will contest state Assembly elections to be held this year.

Sarania who has toured Madhya Pradesh met tribal leaders of different political parties including Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) and few like-minded parties for poll tie-up in both the states.

According to sources, it will be a tribal parties' alliance and may emerge as third political front in two states where BJP and Congress are major parties.

Sarania plans to build a third front in Madhya Pradesh, which has 21% tribal population and in Chhattisgarh that has 30% tribal population. Sources said that alliance’s prime partner in MP and Chhattisgarh would be GGP, which has a major presence in Mahakoshal region and large parts of adjoining Chhattisgarh.

The leader has held talks with other tribal groups like Birsa Brigade in neighbouring Maharashtra, Bhil and Bhilala tribes in west and south-west MP region. He also held takes with leaders of SC, minority community and most backward caste groups.

Recently, he visited Balaghat, Shahdol, Anuppur districts and tribal districts in Indore division. The leader is also working in tribal pockets of Gwalior-Chambal region. Importantly, Balaghat district, which Sarania visited several times, is one of Maoist affected districts in BJP-ruled MP.

When contacted, JAYS leader and Congress MLA Dr Hiralal Alawa told Free Press that he held meetings with Sarania and discussed the plan to form third front in MP politics. He added that JAYS might contest elections independently in tribal predominant areas.