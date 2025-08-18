 Madhya Pradesh August 18 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rains In 14 Districts; Flood Alert In Dewas, Harda, Khandwa & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh August 18 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rains In 14 Districts; Flood Alert In Dewas, Harda, Khandwa & More

Madhya Pradesh August 18 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rains In 14 Districts; Flood Alert In Dewas, Harda, Khandwa & More

Out of these, four districts – Dewas, Harda, Khandwa, and Burhanpur – may receive very heavy rainfall within 24 hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for 14 districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Out of these, four districts – Dewas, Harda, Khandwa, and Burhanpur – may receive very heavy rainfall within 24 hours.

Read Also
Top 10 Places In Indore To Enjoy Mumbai-Special Pav Bhaji
article-image

Senior weather scientist Dr. Divya E. Surendran said the low-pressure system in southern Madhya Pradesh will remain active for the next 2–3 days, which may bring more heavy rain.

Since the arrival of monsoon on June 16, Madhya Pradesh has received 31.3 inches of rainfall, against the normal of 25.2 inches.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA
Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved
Maharashtra Govt Approves 268 AC Local Trains, Metro Line 11 and Key Infra Projects Across Cities
Maharashtra Govt Approves 268 AC Local Trains, Metro Line 11 and Key Infra Projects Across Cities
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered

This means the state has already received 6.1 inches more rain than average. The normal seasonal average for the state is 37 inches.

Read Also
From Bombay Kacchaa To Avocado Toast, 10 Best Sandwich Places In Bhopal
article-image

Heavy rain is also expected in 10 other districts of Indore, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, and Bhopal divisions. Weather activity is likely to continue in these areas for the next three days.

According to officials, the monsoon trough is passing through the western and southern parts of the state, and a low-pressure area is active. Because of this, heavy rain is likely in Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna on Monday.

On Sunday, several districts received rain. In Khargone, a 27-year-old man was swept away in floodwaters of the Ruparail river. In Barwani, heavy rain in Sendhwa and Niwali areas caused waterlogging in many colonies. Rain in the Bizasan Ghat area of Mumbai-Agra Highway slowed down traffic. Sheopur also received good rainfall, giving relief from heat and humidity.

Heavy showers were reported in Pithampur (Dhar), while Bhopal remained hot and humid under sunshine. Light rain occurred in Datia, Guna, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Damoh, and Jabalpur. Khandwa recorded about 0.75 inches of rainfall.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

High Court Seeks In Person Presence Of MPSS Director And Assistant Director

High Court Seeks In Person Presence Of MPSS Director And Assistant Director

Ambala Cops Bust Gang Of Cyber Conmen In Bhopal, Four Held

Ambala Cops Bust Gang Of Cyber Conmen In Bhopal, Four Held

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered