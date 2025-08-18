Madhya Pradesh August 18 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rains In 14 Districts; Flood Alert In Dewas, Harda, Khandwa & More

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for 14 districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Out of these, four districts – Dewas, Harda, Khandwa, and Burhanpur – may receive very heavy rainfall within 24 hours.

Senior weather scientist Dr. Divya E. Surendran said the low-pressure system in southern Madhya Pradesh will remain active for the next 2–3 days, which may bring more heavy rain.

Since the arrival of monsoon on June 16, Madhya Pradesh has received 31.3 inches of rainfall, against the normal of 25.2 inches.

This means the state has already received 6.1 inches more rain than average. The normal seasonal average for the state is 37 inches.

Heavy rain is also expected in 10 other districts of Indore, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, and Bhopal divisions. Weather activity is likely to continue in these areas for the next three days.

According to officials, the monsoon trough is passing through the western and southern parts of the state, and a low-pressure area is active. Because of this, heavy rain is likely in Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna on Monday.

On Sunday, several districts received rain. In Khargone, a 27-year-old man was swept away in floodwaters of the Ruparail river. In Barwani, heavy rain in Sendhwa and Niwali areas caused waterlogging in many colonies. Rain in the Bizasan Ghat area of Mumbai-Agra Highway slowed down traffic. Sheopur also received good rainfall, giving relief from heat and humidity.

Heavy showers were reported in Pithampur (Dhar), while Bhopal remained hot and humid under sunshine. Light rain occurred in Datia, Guna, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Damoh, and Jabalpur. Khandwa recorded about 0.75 inches of rainfall.