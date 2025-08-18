 SIT To Present Status Report On Vijay Shah Case In Supreme Court Today
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 09:53 AM IST
SIT To Present Status Report On Vijay Shah Case In Supreme Court Today | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the controversial remarks made by Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah on Colonel Sofia Qureshi will present its third status report in Supreme Court on Monday.

Initially, the SIT was expected to submit the report last Wednesday, but the next hearing and submission are now scheduled for August 18. SIT chief and IG Jabalpur Pramod Verma, who heads the team formed under Supreme Court instructions, confirmed the timeline.

Minister Vijay Shah was recently seen with Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav at the Parliament House complex in Delhi on Tuesday, sparking speculation that the SIT might submit its report earlier, on August 13. However, the official update sets the date for Monday.

Earlier, a quo warranto petition was filed in the Supreme Court demanding removal of minister Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, an Army officer.

The petition, filed by advocate Jaya Thakur, senior advocate Rameshwar Thakur and others, argues that Shah’s comments violate oath of office under Article 164(3) of Constitution. The petitioners have sought a writ of quo warranto to declare Shah unfit to hold ministerial office.

