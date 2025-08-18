 14-Year-Old Girl Lured To Hotel & Raped In MP's Gwalior, Blackmailed With Video; Accused Arrested
The victim was friends with the accused who lured her to a hotel and raped her

Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
14-Year-Old Girl Lured & Raped In MP's Gwalior, Blackmailed With Video; Accused Arrested | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A disheartening incident came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, where a minor schoolgirl was allegedly lured to a hotel, raped, and then blackmailed with a video of the incident.

According to reports, the victim, a class 9 student lodged a formal complaint with her family, stating that she was friends with the accused, identified as Rahul Sen.

The incident unfolded in Girwai police station area of Gwalior where the accused Rahul Sen took her to a hotel on the pretext of friendship while she was returning from school, where he committed the heinous crime and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The girl remained silent out of fear, but the accused later started blackmailing her, threatening to make her photos and videos viral. Frustrated by regular threats the girl approached the police with her family.

On the complaint of the victim and her family, the police have registered a case against the accused under various sections including rape and have started initiated a thorough investigation on the same.

CSP Robin Jain confirmed that a case has been registered based on the victim's complaint. The accused, Rahul Sen, has been arrested, and a search is underway for his accomplice, who is currently absconding.

