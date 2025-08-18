 Madhya Pradesh: Camps To Be Organised In Schools For Students’ Aadhaar Cards From August 18
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Camps To Be Organised In Schools For Students’ Aadhaar Cards From August 18

Madhya Pradesh: Camps To Be Organised In Schools For Students’ Aadhaar Cards From August 18

According to reports, the campaign has been named, Vidyarthi ke Liye Aadhaar, Ab Vidyalaya ke Dwar

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Camps In Schools For Students’ Aadhaar Cards | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special campaign will be launched in schools to prepare Aadhaar cards of schoolchildren in the state from August 18.

The campaign will be run in two phases. The school education department will tie up with UIDAI. Aadhaar enrolment and update camps will be held in schools for the facility of students.

Read Also
WATCH: 'Krishna Teaches Us How To Conquer 'Kalia Naag-Like Problems' With Courage & Smile...' MP CM...
article-image

Vidyarthi ke Liye Aadhaar, Ab Vidyalaya ke Dwar

According to reports, the campaign has been named, Vidyarthi ke Liye Aadhaar, Ab Vidyalaya ke Dwar. The campaign will focus on compulsory biometric update.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA
Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved
Maharashtra Govt Approves 268 AC Local Trains, Metro Line 11 and Key Infra Projects Across Cities
Maharashtra Govt Approves 268 AC Local Trains, Metro Line 11 and Key Infra Projects Across Cities
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered

It will include updating finger prints, iris scan and photo scan. The first update is mandatory when child is five years old.

Read Also
Tragic! 4 Members Of Gujarat-Based Music Band Die, 11 Injured After Bus Rams Into Trolley In MP's...
article-image

First Mandatory Biometric Update, free of cost

First Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) is free of cost when child completes age of five to seven years. Fee will be charged when child is more than seven years old. The second MBU is mandatory when child becomes 15 years old. Third MBU is free between 15 to 17 years of age. Charges will be applicable after 17 years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

High Court Seeks In Person Presence Of MPSS Director And Assistant Director

High Court Seeks In Person Presence Of MPSS Director And Assistant Director

Ambala Cops Bust Gang Of Cyber Conmen In Bhopal, Four Held

Ambala Cops Bust Gang Of Cyber Conmen In Bhopal, Four Held

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered