Madhya Pradesh: Camps To Be Organised In Schools For Students’ Aadhaar Cards From August 18

Madhya Pradesh: Camps In Schools For Students’ Aadhaar Cards | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special campaign will be launched in schools to prepare Aadhaar cards of schoolchildren in the state from August 18.

The campaign will be run in two phases. The school education department will tie up with UIDAI. Aadhaar enrolment and update camps will be held in schools for the facility of students.

Vidyarthi ke Liye Aadhaar, Ab Vidyalaya ke Dwar

According to reports, the campaign has been named, Vidyarthi ke Liye Aadhaar, Ab Vidyalaya ke Dwar. The campaign will focus on compulsory biometric update.

It will include updating finger prints, iris scan and photo scan. The first update is mandatory when child is five years old.

First Mandatory Biometric Update, free of cost

First Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) is free of cost when child completes age of five to seven years. Fee will be charged when child is more than seven years old. The second MBU is mandatory when child becomes 15 years old. Third MBU is free between 15 to 17 years of age. Charges will be applicable after 17 years.