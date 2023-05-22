 Bhopal: On return from Prayagraj, gratified pilgrims shower blessings on CM
By sending us on a pilgrimage by plane, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has essayed the role of modern Shravan Kumar, said the pleased pilgrims.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
Pilgrims on return from Prayagraj at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal on Monday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Contented and gratified, the 32 elderly people who returned from Prayagraj pilgrimage on Monday showered blessings on the Chief minister for providing free air voyage to the holy city, something they had never dreamt of.

Waving hands and raising slogans, the pilgrims deboarded the flight at Raja Bhoj airport on Monday. By sending us on a pilgrimage by plane, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has essayed the role of modern Shravankumar, said the pleased pilgrims. The 1st batch of 32 pilgrims had boarded a planee for Prayagraj under Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana on Sunday. The Chief Minister was present at the airport to see them off.  

Unbelievable experience’

Jatkhedi resident Prem Narayan Patel (75) said that it was an unbelievable experience for him. “I used to see planes flying high in the sky but had never imagined that I too would be sitting in a plane one day. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made it possible by sending him and others to Prayagraj pilgrimage by air.” “For the first time I have seen any CM  arranging a pilgrimage by air for poor people. It is my wish that Shivraj Singh Chouhan remains the CM forever,” he further added.

‘Air travel, VIP treatment at hotel’

Siya Sharma of Kailash Nagar said it is due to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan that her wish to have a holy dip in ‘Triveni Sangam’ of Prayagraj got fulfilled. “It was for the first time that I boarded a plane and got a VIP treatment in the hotel,” said Siya, expressing her gratitude towards CM.

'CM made everything thing possible'

Mittu Lal Mewada, a resident of Phanda said never in his wildest dreams did he imagine going for a pilgrimage but CM Chouhan made it possible. He along with Jahangirabad resident Santosh Kumar Gupta, Barkheda Pathani resident Shakuntala Bai and other pilgrims showered praises on CM for making it possible for all to pilgrimage to Prayagraj by plane.

