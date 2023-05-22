MP: Waiting lists in trains soar as summer vacation kicks in; AC coaches go fully booked, Bhopal Express all pack

Representative Image | File

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): With rising temperature and summer vacations on, the waiting list in the AC coaches of trains has also started increasing. As more and more people are planning their trips, it has become difficult to get seat confirmation in trains on many routes. Amidst the increasing waiting list in trains, there is no mention of a special train by the railways yet.

According to a Nai Dunia report, at present there is waiting status in AC coaches of trains from Gwalior till the first week of June.

Trains plying between Gwalior to Jammu-Katra, Haridwar and Rishikesh are fully booked for the next 25 days. Premium trains like Bhopal Express, Rajdhani are too going packed.

Increased demand for first and second class seats

As people are planning their summer vacations and wedding season is also on, the demand for AC first and second class coaches of trains has increased. In several trains, the waiting list has started even 10 to 15 days in advance.

Even Tatkal quota is not helping people much due to limited number of seats. Most of the long distance trains have waiting and no-room conditions for the next 25 days i.e. till the first week of June.

Berths full for these trains

Most of the trains going from Gwalior to Jammu-Katra, Haridwar and Rishikesh are fully booked for the next 25 days. Even the waiting list is running over 100.

Those who have left for long distance cities from Gwalior have to take the help of Tatkal tickets for returning. Most of the passengers are demanding third and second AC berths. In such a situation, ticket brokers have also become active.The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is continuously monitoring the railway stations to keep such brokers in check.

Currently people are travelling to Shimla, Kerala, Chandigarh, Nainital, Dehradun, Haridwar, Kedarnath, Shirdi, Vaishno Devi. The waiting list situation persists in VIP trains including Mumbai Rajdhani Express, Garib Rath Express, Bhopal Express, Amritsar Nagpur AC Express and Malwa Express.