Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh accuses that corruption in the state is at an all-time high

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Political fever grips the area with the nearing of state assembly elections. On Tuesday, Congress national general secretary Digvijaya Singh visited Dewas and launched a scratching attack on the BJP government in the state.

Former Chief Minister Singh tried to corner the state government accusing the involvement of BJP leaders in various scams, including Dumper Scams, VYAPAM Recruitment Scams, and others.

Addressing media persons here at the Circuit House, Singh accused that corruption in the state is at an all-time high.

Raising questions regarding the dumper scam and irregularities in VYAPAM recruitment, Singh said that the government made new recruitment rules, but chose a blacklist company to take the exam.

On the other hand, in 2018, when the CM (Shivraj Singh) filled out the form, he declared assets worth Rs 9.5 crores. It should also be discussed where so much wealth came from. There was not even a single dumper in Jait village till Shivraj became the CM, but today there are 200 heavy dumpers in the 125 village settlement.

He also questioned various announcements made by Chief Minister Chouhan.

The packy plot has been announced thrice, but orders are not issued so far. Regarding land pooling, it was said that the land of farmers around Dewas is worth crores of acres, but it is being bought under the collector’s guideline. Questions were also raised on not changing the guidelines of the lands in Dewas.

Apart from this, he accused the PM of corruption for changing the two thousand notes.

On Deepak Joshi joining Congress, Singh said that there is no honest leader like Kailash Joshi. Joshi has a three-room house in Dewas. Earlier on Monday, Singh visited Joshi’s residence.

After meeting Deepak Joshi, Digvijay Singh spoke to the media and said that if you have any other example of someone who got the title of a saint by being in politics, then tell me. Kailash Joshi was a politician but a politician who was a role model. No one could compete with whose conduct, honesty, whose loyalty, and activism.

