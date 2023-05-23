Take feedback of buses from dhaba owners, residents living en route: DTC Rathore

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Irate by no control on over speeding and overloading of the buses even after multiple warnings, the Transport Department officials have decided to take feedback from the public about the buses and drivers’ behaviour and to act against them over the same.

Deputy Transport Commissioner and ADM Rajesh Rathore has directed all the RTOs of Indore division to not only take the feedback from the passengers but also from the dhaba owners, shop keepers, and residents about how the drivers drive the buses.

During the meeting, Rathore has also directed the officials to share their numbers with the dhaba owners and the residents on the major routes where most complaints of overloading, over speeding, and bus mishaps were reported.

The deputy transport commissioner has directed the officials not only to slap fines on the errant bus drivers in violation of motor vehicle act but also to suspend their licences and bus permits.

Officials were also told to ensure three services under ‘Jan Sewa Abhiyan’ i.e. issuing learning licences, driving licences, and renewal of vehicle registration.

Flying squad remains nonchalant, limits action to fine only

Even after multiple directions by the officials, the divisional flying squad limits the action to fine only. The officials who indulge in checking the vehicles remain shy from suspending the licence of drivers and permit of the buses even after finding over speeding and overloading.

The flying squad had fined over 10 buses including 3 overloading buses and fined Rs 1.09 lakh on them but didn’t care to take any strict action. They also claimed to check over 80 buses in Nemawar Road.

