Indore: Iconic Gandhi Hall given on Rs 50L yearly lease

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's historic building Gandhi Hall has been given on lease. A company from Ujjain has taken it on lease for an amount of about Rs 50 lakhs per year. The contract has been given to the company on the basis of the tender conducted by Smart City. The hall will come under in the authority of the company from June 1.

Under the Smart City Project, Gandhi Hall was renovated by spending an amount of Rs 6.62 cr.

Smart City CEO Divyank Singh said the tender amount will be needed to maintain the monument.

Singh said that only cultural, patriotic events will be allowed and there will be exemption for government events.

Singh said that the company itself will decide the rent amount for the event here. At present, Smart City charges Rs 11,000 for events, and it is expected that the charges would remain around the same, otherwise there won’t be too many takers.

Mahatma Gandhi Town Hall is a historical building of Indore. This building belongs to the British period and then it also used to tell the time and it was also called Ghantaghar. The building was constructed in 1904 for Rs 2.5 lakh and was then named King Edward Hall. The building was inaugurated by the Prince of Wales (George V) on his arrival in India in November 1905. After the country became independent in the year 1947, it was renamed Gandhi Hall. This building was built by the English architect Stevenson.

