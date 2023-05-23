Rs 175 cr electricity works to be done in Indore under RDSS

Picture for Representation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS), a total of Rs 175 crore works will be done in the district in next two years.

With the new works, the power distribution system will be strengthened.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar said that new grids and new distribution transformers will be installed, underground cable will be laid, capacitor bank will be created and separation of mix feeder and installation of new wires of higher capacity will be done.

Tomar said that the plan to lay underground cable in Khajrana area was approved. “Capacitor banks will be established on 35 grids. New 13 grids of 33/11 KV will also be prepared, as well as new distribution transformers will also be installed in the city and rural areas,” he said.

He stated that old wires of 1400 km lines will be replaced with new conductors (wires). These wires will be of higher capacity.

Mix feeders of rural areas will be segregated. Now there will be 100 percent separate feeders for agricultural electricity, and separate feeders for other uses.

The MD said that this important scheme which will provide electricity for the next ten years with high quality for a population of about four lakh.

