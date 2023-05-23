Indore: Four booked for dowry harassment

Pixabay/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The women's police station in Indore booked four people, including a woman, on dowry harassment charges on Monday.

Complainant Rizwana, 21, wife of Irfan Pathan, a resident of Samrat Nagar, Khajrana, accused her husband, a resident of Green Park Colony, her mother-in-law Tabbassum Pathan, her elder brother-in-law Sohail Pathan and younger brother-in-law Danish Pathan of torturing her for dowry.

The complainant claimed that her husband and in-laws demanded Rs 2 lakh in a dowry. She added that she is being tortured by her in-laws after she failed to fulfil their demands.

In her complaint, the complainant claimed that she entered into the Nikah with Irfan on August 5, 2020. At the time of nikah, her mother gifted her jewellery and every household item.

However, within a month after nikah, her husband and his family started torturing her and forcing her to bring Rs 2 lakh and other goods from her parental family.

They said that since her mother did not give a motorcycle in a dowry, they want money for the same.

The complainant tried to convince her in-laws that her mother's financial condition was not so good that she could fulfil their wishes.

On December 15, 2022, Irfan and his family threw Rizwana and her son out of their house. They told her that they won't take her home back until she bring the dowry.

The complainant said that she is still living at her mother’s place and now wanted to go back to her in-law's house, but later levelling falls accusations on her and not accepting her and the child.

Complainant Rizwana pleads police to take legal action against her husband and his family.

Acting on her complaint, police registered an FIR under Section 498(a), 323, 294, 506, 34 of IPC and Section 3, 4 of Prevent of Dowry Act 1961.