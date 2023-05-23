Indore Sports Update: All-India Talent Series Sub Junior Tennis Tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's Arnav Khandelwal, Miresh Girdhani, and Shaurya Khandelwal won their respective pre-quarterfinal matches in the main round of the All India Talent Series Sub-Junior Tennis Tournament being organized by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association at Indore Tennis Club. The tournament was inaugurated by Pramod Kumar Jain and Arjun Dhupar, trustee of Indore Tennis Club. The function was moderated by Irfan Ahmed.

The results were:

Boy’s category - 14 years old (Qualifying round)

Arnav Khandelwal (MP) beat Jenil Badvi (Guj) 6-1, 6-0, Miresh Girdhani (MP) beat Manmohan Malhotra (MP) 6-0, 6-3, Shaurya Khandelwal (MP) beat Lakshya Shadija (MP) 3-6, 6-3, 10-8, Bhavya Pandya (Guj.) defeated Dhyeya Shadinlya (Maha) 6-1, 6-2, Pranat Gaikwad (Maha) beat Sridhar Kulkarni (Maha) 6-1, 6-3, Hudanshu Upadhyay (Guj.) beat Aditya Pratap Singh (MP) 6-4, 6-4, Abdul Aman Khan (MP) beat Advait Sakle (Maha) 6-0, 6-2,

Rudra Memane (Maha) beat Atharva Palod (MP) 6-3, 6-0, Krishna Rani (Maha) beat Hemang Saraf (MP) 6-1, 6-2,

Summer camp at Upanishad School concludes

A summer camp was organised in The Upanishad School on May 20. More than 100 children participated in this summer camp. During the camp, CHILDREN TOOK PART IN yoga, cricket, football, volleyball, badminton, skating, hand, art and craft, other activities. Sports officer Manish Mandya and Coach Imran Khan taught the children. School manager Dhruv Kumar Tiwari and Hemant Goyal gave away prizes.